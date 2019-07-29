US: 4 killed, 11 injured in California shooting

California [US], July 29 (ANI): At least four people have been confirmed killed and at least 11 others have suffered injuries in a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday. One suspect shooter was among those killed, police said.

Police have termed as "still active" the scene of shooing. The three- day Garlic Festival in Gilroy was slated to end on Sunday.

The law enforcement agency has recovered firearm and rifle ammunition from the spot, reported CNN.

The injured were rushed to hospitals and are undergoing treatment. The authorities said that all the victims have suffered gunshot wounds.

A witness said the shooting began at 5:30 pm following which chaos erupted and panic-stricken festival attendees ran to save their lives.

"You could hear bullets, and the bullets were hitting the ground. You can see them go up, and that's when I called out, 'It's a real gun.' So, the crew and the band ran and hid underneath the stage. So, we were hiding underneath the stage. We could hear more gunfire happening. Eventually, some gunfire happened and bullets were hitting the stage that we were hiding underneath. And then eventually it stopped," the witness told CNN.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge people to be "careful and safe".

California Senator Kamala Harris has also tweeted about the shooting and said her office is closely monitoring the situation.

"Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation," Kamala Harris tweeted. (ANI)