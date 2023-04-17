US: 4 killed, 15 injured in mass shooting during birthday party in Alabama

Alabama [US], April 17 (ANI): Four people were killed, and 15 others sustained bullet injuries in a mass shooting during a birthday party in the southern US state of Alabama on Saturday night, CNN reported.

As per officials, a Sweet 16 party turned into a scene of carnage when four people were killed and at least 15 teenagers were shot and wounded.

The incident happened in downtown Dadeville at around 10:34 pm on Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said on Sunday.

Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett said: "There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there's been a multitude of injuries."

According to CNN, one of the victims killed was Philstavious Dowdell, a stellar high school football player and the brother of the birthday girl, said Ben Hayes, the football team's chaplain, and Keenan Cooper, who was the DJ at the party when the gunfire broke out.

Cooper told CNN he didn't hear a fight or disturbance prior to the shooting.



"It's really sad to see all the kids that were shot and the ones that are deceased," he said. "And seeing all those bodies at the front door, all those kids are probably going to be traumatized."

As per CNN, at least 15 teenagers were treated for gunshot wounds, including several who are in critical condition.

Hospital spokesperson Heidi Smith said that of the 15 teens taken to Dadeville's Lake Martin Community Hospital, six have been treated and released.

The remaining nine have been transferred to other medical facilities. At last check, five of those teens were in critical condition, and four were in stable condition.

In nearby Alexander City, Russell Medical Center "received multiple patients" from the birthday party shooting in Dadeville, spokesperson Susan Foy said, CNN reported.

Foy said: "They were either treated and released or transferred to other facilities." She said she could not confirm how many patients were received or their ages.

Police have not released any information about the assailant or a possible motive. (ANI)

