US: 4 killed in Brooklyn shooting

New York [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Four people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a shooting incident that took place in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said.

The police department responded to the reports of the gunfire at about 6:55 am (local time), the spokesperson said, adding that the incident took place at 74 Utica Avenue in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York Times reported.

The authorities said that the motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

The three survivors were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, reported CNN.

The suspect has not been identified yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

