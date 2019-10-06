US: 4 killed in shooting at bar in Kansas City

Kansas [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 am (local time) when a suspect entered a bar at the 10th and Central Streets in Kansas City and opened fire. Nine people were shot in the gunfire, reported Sputnik news agency.

The suspect has not been detained yet, police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

