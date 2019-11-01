Representative image
US: 4 killed in shooting during Halloween party in California

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:33 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): At least four people were killed and four others sustained injuries in a shooting incident during a Halloween party in Orinda, California on Thursday night, police has said.
The house where the incident occurred is located in the San Francisco Bay Area of Orinda city, CNN reported.
Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

