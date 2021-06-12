US: 4 killed, multiple injured in eight-vehicle collision in Arizona

Arizona [US], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed and multiple others were injured Wednesday night in a crash involving a commercial truck transporting milk and seven other vehicles, authorities said Thursday.

The incident happened on a freeway in Phoenix at approximately 10:09 p.m. local time. A commercial truck-tractor pulling a tanker trailer filled with milk failed to slow for traffic congestion in the area of 52nd and Van Buren Streets and collided with other passenger vehicles, said the Arizona Department of Public Safety in a release.

The commercial truck's tanker trailer separated and crossed over the concrete median wall into the westbound traffic lanes where it came to rest on its side within the high-occupancy vehicle lane. The commercial truck ignited and was destroyed by the fire, according to the department.

Authorities said four people died as a result of injuries sustained during the collision and several patients were transported to local hospitals with serious to life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash is under way. Officials said they have ruled out the possibility of impairment. (ANI/Xinhua)