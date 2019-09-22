Indianapolis [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Six people suffered injuries in a shooting in the centre of Indianapolis on Saturday night, Sputnik reported.
The shooting was reportedly heard at about 11:20 pm.
The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police have initiated an investigation in the matter. (ANI)
US: 6 injured in Indianapolis's shooting
ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:34 IST
