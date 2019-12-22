US: 6 killed, 13 injured in apartment fire in Las Vegas

Las Vegas [US], Dec 22: Six people were killed and 13 others were injured on Saturday in an apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas, City's Fire Department said on Saturday.

The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said firefighters arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments and found people jumping out of windows. Black smoke poured out of the wood frame, 42-unit building near Las Vegas Boulevard North, CNN reported.

The fire department said it appeared the fire started around a stove in that apartment and was accidental.

Moreover, 23 people were displaced due to the tragedy.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire is believed to be the worst fatal fire in the city's history. Damage is estimated at $475,000 and the incident remains under investigation.(ANI)

