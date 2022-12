Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 rocked the northern part of the US state of California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).



The USGS said the earthquake struck at 10:34:25 (UTC) at the depth of 16.1 kilometers.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - 12km WSW of Ferndale, CA," USGS tweeted.

So far there is no news of any casualty. (ANI)