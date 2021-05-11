US: 7 people dead in birthday party shooting at Colorado

Washington [US], May 10 (ANI): At least seven persons were killed in a shooting at a Colorado birthday party.

Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a shooting call for service at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park at approximately 12:18 am local time on Sunday, according to a readout from the police department, reported Washington Examiner.

Upon arriving at the scene, which was later discovered to be a birthday party for one of the victims, officers found six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he died, the statement added.

The motive was not immediately clear, and authorities continue to investigate the deaths as homicides.



The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, entered, and began shooting people at the party before committing suicide, police said.

The children present at the scene were unharmed and are now with relatives, and the names of the victims and the suspect will be released after the coroner has identified the deceased as well as their cause and manner of death, the statement added.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers called the deaths a "senseless act of violence" and asked the public to remain patient as authorities investigate the incident, reported Washington Examiner.

The incident follows several recent shootings throughout the United States. Last week, a shooter opened fire in an attack in Green Bay that left three, including the suspect, dead.

A shooting in New York City's Times Square on Saturday left three wounded, and a second Saturday evening shooting at a Miami-Dade area mall left three victims wounded, reported Washington Examiner. (ANI)

