US: 9 injured in shooting in Newark

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Nine persons were injured on Thursday in a shooting in the northeastern US city of Newark, Xinhua reported.

The mass shooting came less than a week after US President Joe Biden signed for Bipartisan bill to curb the incidents of gun violence in the United States.



The shooting took place on the 200 block of Clinton Place at around 6:20 p.m. (2220 GMT) on Thursday, Xinhua reported, citing police. The victims, including a juvenile, were transported to the hospital to treat gunshot wounds immediately, it added.

The incident is under investigation by the Newark Police Department and no further details have been given. The compromise legislation took effect a month after a gunman broke into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers in a rampage that had triggered nationwide demonstrations against gun violence across the United States and political inaction.



In order to curb the rising incidents of gun violence in the US, the US Senate passed a bipartisan bill to address gun violence in the United States, the first major piece of federal gun reform in almost 30 years.

The final vote was 65 to 33 with 15 Republicans joining Democrats in support of the measure, marking a significant bipartisan breakthrough on one of the most contentious policy issues in the US.

The bill titled the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act" aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.



However, the bill does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals.

More than 390 million guns are owned by civilians in the US. In 2020 alone, more than 45,000 Americans died from firearms-related injuries including homicides and suicides.

This move comes after the May 24 massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers it was the bloodiest mass shooting in the United States this year, which occurred only 10 days after another shooting that killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

Amid the rising gun violence in the country, the US Department [of Justice] also launched intensified National Ghost Gun Enforcement Initiative in February 2022 to refrain criminals from using weapons.



On May 24, an 18-year-old shooter enrolled at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. The attack on Robb Elementary School took place almost 10 years later after a 20-year-old gunner killed 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut.

The tragic slaughter of innocent children was the bloodiest mass shooting in the United States this year, which occurred only 10 days after another shooting that killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Market shootout was carried out by a heavily armed 18-year-old white supremacist who opened fire and killed 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, targeted and killed black shoppers.



According to the latest data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 21,800 deaths from gun violence and 296 mass shootings across the United States over the past six months. (ANI)

