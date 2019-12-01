US: 9 killed in plane crash in South Dakota

Washington DC [USA], Dec 1 (ANI): Nine people, including two children, were killed and three others sustained injuries when a plane carrying 12 people on board crashed in South Dakota, US, on Saturday afternoon (local time), authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm when a plane bound for Idaho Falls city crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Chamberlain, the National Transportation Safety Board said, as reported by USA Today.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Sioux Falls.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

