US: 9 people shot at during party in California

Fresno [US], Nov 18 (ANI): At least nine people were shot at a party in southeast Fresno of California in what seems like a "mass casualty shooting", Sputnik reported citing Fresno Police Department on Monday.

According to the report, several people have been killed in the shooting.

The shooting took place at around 6 p.m. at a backyard party, behind a house where shooting suspects fired into a crowd.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

