Fresno [US], Nov 18 (ANI): At least nine people were shot at a party in southeast Fresno of California in what seems like a "mass casualty shooting", Sputnik reported citing Fresno Police Department on Monday.
According to the report, several people have been killed in the shooting.
The shooting took place at around 6 p.m. at a backyard party, behind a house where shooting suspects fired into a crowd.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
US: 9 people shot at during party in California
ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:38 IST
Fresno [US], Nov 18 (ANI): At least nine people were shot at a party in southeast Fresno of California in what seems like a "mass casualty shooting", Sputnik reported citing Fresno Police Department on Monday.