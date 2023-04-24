US: 9 teenagers injured in shooting at party in Texas

Texas [US], April 24 (ANI): At least nine teenagers were injured following a shooting at an after-prom party in Texas, as per authorities. None of the victims' injuries are considered life-threatening, US-based ABC News reported.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just after midnight Sunday at a residence on County Road 263, just north of Jasper, Texas.

"This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Sunday.

There were approximately 250 people at the party when the shooting took place, the police said.



Authorities said that most victims were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, Texas, for further treatment.

"We first want to say our prayers are with those injured early Sunday morning in the shooting that took place north of town. Jasper ISD is working with law enforcement in any way we can to aid in their investigation to bring these perpetrators to justice," the Jasper School District said in a statement, according to ABC News Texas affiliate KMBT.

The school district added, "There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counsellors on hand for any students who need their assistance."

A second shooting occurred within the city limits of Jasper, police said on Sunday. The department said there is a possible connection between the two shootings, but the investigation is ongoing, according to ABC News.

A motive for the shootings has not been established, police said. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. (ANI)

