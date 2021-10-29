US: Active shooter alert issued at Los Angeles Intl Airport

California [US], October 29 (ANI): Two people sustained injuries during self-evacuation at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Thursday (local time) after an active shooter alert was issued.

The purported incident took place when air traffic control announced a ground stop for the airport at 7:30 pm (local time) after a person with a firearm was spotted in Terminal 1.



"At about 7:30 p.m. tonight, there was a report of a person with a firearm in Terminal 1. Approximately 300 passengers self-evacuated from the terminal onto the airfield. Airport police responded and detained one person for further investigation," LAX Airport said in a statement.

During the self-evacuation, two people sustained minor to moderate injuries and were treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department and one was transported.

"As a result of the security incident, the FAA initiated a ground stop for flights at LAX. The FAA has since resumed operations on the south side of the airfield. TSA is providing additional agents at Terminal 1 to move people back into the terminal," the statement added. (ANI)

