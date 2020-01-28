US advises citizens to 'reconsider travel' to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Washington DC [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): The United States on Monday raised its travel advisory for China to Level 3, advising its citizens to "reconsider travel" due to threats from coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of more than 80 people in the Asian country.

"Reconsider travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Some areas have increased risk," the advisory issued by US State Department read.

Last week, the State Department had issued a Level 4 advisory for Hubei Province, whose capital is Wuhan, a Chinese city of more than 11 million people where the first case of coronavirus was reported.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China. (ANI)

