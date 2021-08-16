US: Afghan nationals protest against Biden

Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): Afghan nationals protested against the United States President Joe Biden outside the White House after Afghanistan's capital Kabul fell to the Taliban, after 20 years of military operations.

Scores of people chanted slogans against US President blaming him for the current Afghanistan situation.

"Biden you betrayed us, Biden you are responsible," chanted the "furious" Afghan nationals on Sunday (local time).

Speaking to ANI, Hamdarf Gafoori, a former Afghan journalist said: After 20 years, we are back in the 2000s. We want peace... If the Taliban takes over, there will be thousands of other Osama Bin Ladens, thousands of Mullah Omars... & they will unite with Pakistan, and go all over Central Asia."



Farzana Hafiz, one of the women protesters broke down while narrating the ordeal of Aghanistan people after the country fell to the Taliban.

"The Taliban are killing our people, women will not have any freedom there and there is no one to look after the people," she said while getting emotional.





Meanwhile, over 60 countries including the US, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada on Sunday (local time) urged "all parties" to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open.

The joint statement released by the US Department of State comes after the Taliban entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul and seized control of the presidential palace.

"Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility -- and accountability -- for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order," read the statement released on late Sunday.

The US has flown approximately 500 staff members from the US Embassy in Kabul out of Afghanistan today, a defence official told CNN.

Approximately 4,000 US Embassy staff members are still to fly out of the country, including US citizens and Afghan nationals who work for the embassy, two defence officials said.

Taliban terrorists have assumed control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. (ANI)

