US aid to help Ukraine 'meet armored, airborne' threats

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said Washington's additional military USD 200 million assistance for Ukraine's defence will help Ukrainian troops counter both armored and airborne threats.

The total security assistance provided by the Biden administration to Kyiv now stands at more than USD 1.2 billion.

"Exercising the additional authority provided in the extension of the continuing resolution, I have immediately authorized today, pursuant to a delegation by the President, a fourth Presidential Drawdown of up to USD 200 million for additional military assistance for Ukraine's defence. This package will include further defensive assistance to help Ukraine meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing," Blinken said in a statement.



Blinken said the US will also continue to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need and to back the people of Ukraine in their fight for their country through security and economic assistance.

"The United States and our Allies and partners stand in solidarity with the people and government of Ukraine in the face of the Kremlin's aggression," he said.

Russia launched a "military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which it claimed was a response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection against attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry continues to maintain that the "special operation" is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

A number of countries including the US, Canada, and Australia have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia, prompting many international businesses to leave the Russian market. (ANI)

