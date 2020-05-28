US aims to reduce number of troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 in July

Washington [USA], May 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States remains on track to reduce its military presence in Afghanistan to 8,600 personnel in July in line with its agreements with the Taliban, US Department of Defence spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said on Tuesday (local time).

"Right now we are moving to 8,600. That is a part of the agreement that we made with the Taliban... In July, we will reach that number," Hoffman told reporters during a press briefing.

Hoffman added that any further reductions in the number of troops will be "conditions-based" and coordinated with NATO allies.

Such potential personnel reductions may be possible after the US assesses the security environment in Afghanistan and the Taliban's compliance with the agreement, Hoffman stated.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace agreement following months of negotiations. The peace deal came on the heels of a pact to reduce violence between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

The peace agreement's main premises are the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks. (Sputnik/ANI)

