US: Air Force clears senior official of sexual misconduct allegations

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): The United States Air Force has cleared President Donald Trump's nominee for next vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff from allegations of sexual misconduct.

The allegations surfaced in April against General John Hyten soon after he was nominated as a second most senior military advisor.

"After a comprehensive investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, there was insufficient evidence to support any finding of misconduct on the part of General Hyten," said Pentagon in a statement on Wednesday.

"General Hyten has cooperated with the investigation. With more than 38 years of service to our nation, General Hyten has proven himself to be a principled and dedicated patriot," it added.

Hyten, who would take over from Air Force General Paul Selva, is currently serving as the head of US Strategic Command.

The allegation was made against him by a female officer who alleged Hyten of abusing her on at nine incidents between February 2017 and February 2018, reported The Hill. (ANI)

