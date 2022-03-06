US, allies raising costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine, says Biden

Washington [US], March 6 (ANI): US President Joe Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and highlighted the ongoing actions undertaken by the US and private industry to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.

A White House statement said Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke this evening with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. President Biden highlighted the ongoing actions undertaken by the United States, its allies and partners, and private industry to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine," the statement said.

Biden reiterated his concern about the recent Russian "attack" on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, and he commended the skill and bravery of the Ukrainian operators who have kept the reactors in a safe condition.



The leaders also discussed the recent talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The White House said Biden welcomed the decision this evening by Visa and Mastercard to suspend service in Russia.

Earlier today, Credit card and Payment giants Mastercard and Visa announced that they were suspending operations in Russia and that their cards issued by Russian banks will no longer work outside the country.

The companies explained that its decision stems from the Ukraine crisis. (ANI)



