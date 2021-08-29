US, allies reaffirm commitment to evacuate citizens, at-risk Afghan nationals

Washington DC [US], August 29 (ANI): The United States and its partner countries in a joint statement on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safe travel of their citizens and at-risk Afghans outside Afghanistan.

"We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," US State Department said in a joint statement by dozens of countries.

Around 250 US citizens who are attempting to leave Afghanistan remain in the country, CNN reported citing figures from a US State Department. So far, the US has managed to evacuate 5,500 American citizens from war-ravaged Afghanistan.

"We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country," the joint statement said.



The statement further said that the US and allies including NATO will continue issuing travel documentation to designated Afghans, and we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries.

"We note the public statements of the Taliban confirming this understanding," the joint statement added.

Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 114,400 people. Since the end of July, the US has relocated approximately 120,000 people.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday had said that the US will be engaging with the Taliban to ensure the safe evacuation of people from Afghanistan following the August 31 deadline for withdrawal,

"The President directed the Secretary of State to continue diplomatic efforts with international partners to secure means for third-country nationals and Afghans with visas to leave the country even after the US military presence ends," Psaki had said during a press briefing. (ANI)

