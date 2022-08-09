US announces additional USD 1 bn defence aid to Ukraine

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): The United States on Monday announced USD 1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine to meet its critical security and defence needs amid the ongoing war with Russia.

This latest authorization is the Biden administration's eighteenth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. The new package includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as well as 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition and 50 armoured medical treatment vehicles.

"It is the largest single drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment utilizing this authority, and this package provides a significant amount of additional ammunition, weapons, and equipment - the types of which the Ukrainian people are using so effectively to defend their country," a Pentagon statement said.

Announcing the military aid, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration will continue to support the Ukrainian people as they defend their country from Russian aggression

"Nearly six months into the unprovoked and brutal assault on Ukraine, Russia continues its destruction of Ukrainian towns and villages. President Biden has been clear that we will continue to support the Ukrainian people as they defend their country from Russian aggression, for as long as it takes," said Blinken.



He said this package provides a significant amount of additional ammunition, weapons, and equipment that Ukrainians are using so effectively to defend themselves.

"The United States stands with Allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine's defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia's aggression," the US Secretary of State added.

In total, the United States has now committed approximately USD 9.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than USD 11.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.



"To meet Ukraine's evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities calibrated to make a difference," the Pentagon said. (ANI)

