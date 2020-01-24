US announces new visa rules to restrict 'birth tourism'

Washington DC [USA], Jan 24 (ANI): The United States announced on Thursday (local time) that it will no longer issue temporary visitor (B-1/B-2) visas to foreigners seeking to enter the country for what it called "birth tourism" -- a practice it described as aimed at securing permanent American citizenship for the children by giving birth on the American soil.

The rule will be effective from January 24 (Friday), as per a statement by White House Press Secretary.

"Beginning January 24, 2020, the State Department will no longer issue temporary visitor (B-1/B-2) visas to aliens seeking to enter the United States for 'birth tourism' -- the practice of travelling to the United States to secure automatic and permanent American citizenship for their children by giving birth on American soil," the statement read.

The statement further stated that the rule change is necessary to enhance public safety, national security, and the integrity of the country's immigration system and that the birth tourism industry threatens to "overburden valuable hospital resources and is rife with criminal activity, as reflected in Federal prosecutions."

"Closing this glaring immigration loophole will combat these endemic abuses and ultimately protect the United States from the national security risks created by this practice. it will also defend American taxpayers from having their hard-earned dollars siphoned away to finance and direct and downstream costs associated with birth tourism," the statement read. (ANI)

