US announces USD 85 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): The Biden administration on Wednesday (local time) announced that it will provide USD 1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington.

As part of President Zelenskyy's visit to the White House, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced USD 1.85 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine.

This includes the authorisation of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to USD 1 billion, as well as USD 850 million in assistance via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The Presidential Drawdown is the twenty-eighth such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021.

The package includes one Patriot air defence battery and munitions; additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; 10 120mm mortar systems and 10,000 120mm mortar rounds; 10 82mm mortar systems; 10 60mm mortar systems; 37 Cougar Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles; 120 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); six armoured utility trucks; High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs); precision aerial munitions; over 2,700 grenade launchers and small arms; claymore anti-personnel munitions; demolition munitions and equipment; night vision devices and optics; tactical secure communications systems and Body armour and other field equipment, added the DoD statement.

Under USAI, the DoD will also provide Ukraine with 45,000 152mm artillery rounds; 20,000 122mm artillery rounds; 50,000 122mm GRAD rockets; 100,000 rounds of 125mm tank ammunition; SATCOM terminals and services and Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.

Unlike Presidential Drawdown, the USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry rather than delivering equipment that is drawn down from DoD stocks.

This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional capabilities to Ukraine's Armed Forces, added the statement.

Russia's unrelenting and brutal air attacks against critical infrastructure have only reinforced the need to provide Ukraine with sophisticated air defence capabilities.

At President Biden's direction, the United States has prioritised the provision of air defence systems to help Ukraine defend its people from Russian aggression.

The Patriot air defence system, which is part of the security assistance package to Ukraine, is one of the world's most advanced air defence capabilities. Once operational, it will add to a layered defence to counter the full range of threats currently menacing Ukraine's cities and civilians.

The Patriot system will augment previous air defence capabilities the United States has provided to Ukraine. These include NASAMs, missiles for HAWK air defence systems, Stingers, and equipment to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, the United States has now committed more than USD 21.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Since 2014, the United States has committed approximately USD 24 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and approximately USD 21.2 billion since the beginning of Russia's offensive on February 24.

Through PDA and USAI, DoD continues to work with Ukraine to meet both its immediate as well as its longer-term security assistance needs.

To meet Ukraine's evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities. (ANI)