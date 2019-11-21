Representative Image
Representative Image

US approves sale of 13 Naval guns worth $1 billion to India

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 02:36 IST

Washington D.C. [India], Nov 21 (ANI): United States has approved the sale of 13 MK45 Naval guns and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.0210 billion to India.
Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in a statement said, "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of up to thirteen (13) MK 45 5 inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.0210 billion."
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on November 19, 2019.
It informed that India had requested to "buy up to thirteen (13) MK 45 5 inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and three thousand five hundred (3,500) D349 Projectile, 5"/54 MK 92 MOD 1 Ammunition" including other ammunition, spare parts, personnel training and equipment training, publications and technical data, transportation, U.S. Government and contractor technical assistance and other related logistics support.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a strategic regional partner," DSCA said while adding that it will "improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems."
"The MK-45 Gun System will provide the capability to conduct anti-surface warfare and anti-air defense missions while enhancing interoperability with the U.S. and other allied forces. India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense," DSCA said.
It stressed that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The principal contractor will be BAE Systems Land and Armaments, Minneapolis, Minnesota with gun manufacturing in Louisville, Kentucky.
DSCA said that there are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. (ANI)

