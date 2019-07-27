Representative image
US approves sale of F-16 program support to Pak following Trump-Khan talks

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:23 IST

Washington [USA], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The US State Department approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet program technical support to Pakistan, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).
The approval comes shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the White House this week.
US President Donald Trump had told Khan that Washington would consider lifting a security aid freeze on Pakistan if Islamabad took more action on terrorists and helped in advancing the Afghan peace process.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Pakistan for Technical Security Team (TST) in continued support of the F-16 program for an estimated cost of USD 125 million," the DSCA said in a statement on Friday.
Last November, a Pentagon official said that the United States had suspended a total of USD 1.66 billion in security assistance to Pakistan after Trump criticised Islamabad's alleged lack of effort in fighting terrorism.
Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned the US charge d'affaires to express the country's strong protest to Trump's allegations. (Sputnik/ANI)

Modi to address 50,000 people in Houston this September

Texas [USA], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a 50,000 people-strong gathering at the NRG Stadium in Houston here on September 22.

2 Indians rescued from sinking Iranian cargo ship near Azerbaijan

Baku [Azerbaijan], July 27 (ANI): The two Indians on board an Iranian cargo vessel 'Shabahang,' which sank near the Lankaran port here on Friday, were rescued along with seven of their Iranian crew members, according to the Deputy Head of Iran Ports and Maritime Organisation.

5.9 magnitude quake jolts Batanes in Philippines

Manila [Philippines], July 27 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck off Batanes province of Philippines in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

US Supreme Court allows Trump administration to use $2.5bn in...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The US Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for the Trump administration to use USD 2.5 billion from the Department of Defence to construct parts of a wall along the southwestern border that the government argues is necessary to protect national security.

Saudi Arabia suspends visas to pilgrims from Congo fearing...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 27 (ANI): Saudi Arabia has suspended issuing visas to pilgrims from the Democratic Republic of the Congo over fears that Ebola could spread during next month's Hajj pilgrimage there.

114 killed in Bangladesh floods

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 27 (ANI): At least 114 people have been killed due to excessive flooding triggered by incessant rains and a deluge from Himalayan rivers in India and Nepal, authorities said on Friday.

Coast guards recover dozens of bodies of drowned migrants off...

Tripoli [Libya], July 27 (ANI): The coast guards here on Friday recovered dozens of bodies of Europe-bound migrants, a day after roughly 150 people, including women and children, went missing when their boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.

India calls for strong action against fugitive economic...

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): India called for stronger actions against economic offenders and fugitives at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Foreign Minister's meeting here on Friday (local time).

BRICS members unite to condemn terrorism in Foreign Ministers Meet

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): India and other members of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on Friday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever and by whomsoever committed and recognised terrorist acts as criminal and unjustifiable.

Trump vows 'substantial reciprocal action' on France over taxing...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to take "substantial reciprocal action" against France after President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a tax targeting technology giants like Amazon and Google.

BRICS Ministers reiterate support to 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned'...

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): Representatives of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa on Friday reiterated support to 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned' peace and reconciliation process.

London: Radar issue delays flights at Heathrow and Gatwick airports

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): A technical problem with the traffic control system caused a delay in flight operations at two of Britain's busiest airports-- Heathrow and Gatwick--causing passengers to meet chaos amid a record-breaking heatwave on Friday.

