US approves sale of F-16 program support to Pak following Trump-Khan talks

Washington [USA], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The US State Department approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet program technical support to Pakistan, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The approval comes shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the White House this week.

US President Donald Trump had told Khan that Washington would consider lifting a security aid freeze on Pakistan if Islamabad took more action on terrorists and helped in advancing the Afghan peace process.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Pakistan for Technical Security Team (TST) in continued support of the F-16 program for an estimated cost of USD 125 million," the DSCA said in a statement on Friday.

Last November, a Pentagon official said that the United States had suspended a total of USD 1.66 billion in security assistance to Pakistan after Trump criticised Islamabad's alleged lack of effort in fighting terrorism.

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned the US charge d'affaires to express the country's strong protest to Trump's allegations. (Sputnik/ANI)

