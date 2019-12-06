US: Armed robbery, massive police chase ends in fatal shootout; 4 killed

Washington DC [USA], Dec 6 (ANI): Four people, including two robbery suspects, were killed in a shootout on Thursday after an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Florida led to the hijacking of a UPS truck and a massive police chase in Broward County.

The incident began as an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Coral Gables, following which the suspects hijacked the United Parcel Service (UPS) truck, took the driver hostage and sped away. The massive police chase that ensued ended in a fatal shootout in Broward County, killing the two suspects, truck driver, and a bystander, CNN reported.

The police chase came to an end when the truck encountered stopped traffic at an intersection. It remains unclear whether the first shots came from inside the police or fired by the police.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated. (ANI)

