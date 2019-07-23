Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump
US asks Pakistan to 'shut down' all terror groups

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:44 IST

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): The United States on Sunday asked Pakistan to "shut down" all terrorist groups operating from its soil.
"It is vital that Pakistan take action to shut down all [terrorist] groups once and for all," said the White House statement, following the meeting of President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
During the meeting, Both the leaders discussed a wide range of issue including counterterrorism, defence, energy, and trade.
Trump also said that Pakistan could help play a role in stabilising Afghanistan after US pullout and suggested he could restore hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan "depending on what we work out."
"I think Pakistan is going to help us out," the president said. "Basically we're policemen right now and we don't want to be policemen."
Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the US, was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the White House.
As per the schedule released by the White House, the meeting between the two leaders began at around 12:05 pm (local time) and was followed by an expanded bilateral lunch at around 12.50 pm. (ANI)

