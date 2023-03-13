US: At least eight people killed after boat capsizes in California

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): At least eight people have died after a panga boat capsized near the shore of Black's Beach in San Diego County, California, CNN reported citing officials.

Authorities rushed to the site of the incident at around 11:30 pm (local time) after a person on a separate panga boat, a type of small fishing boat powered by an outboard motor, called 911 to report victims in the water, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said, according to the CNN report.

The first rescuers were not able to access the beach due to the high tide, and had to wade through "knee to waist deep water," the news report cited the release.



Lifeguards initially only spotted seven bodies. However, the lifeguards with assistance from the US Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations discovered another body, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said, as per the news report.

The bodies were shifted to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office, CNN reported citing the release. According to the department, several agencies, including the fire-rescue department, the San Diego Police Department, US Customs and Border Protection and the US Coast Guard responded to the incident. (ANI)





