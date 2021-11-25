US awards nearly USD 600 million contract of military vehicles for Lithuania, others: Pentagon

Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): The US Army awarded a USD 591 million contract to Oshkosh Defense LLC to provide 1,669 Joint Light Tactical trucks and 868 trailers for the vehicles for the governments of Lithuania, Slovenia and others, the Defense Department said.



"Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a USD 591,605,517 modification (P00191) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 for 1,669 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle trucks, 868 JLTV trailers and associated kits and parts," the Defense Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The contract is expected to be completed by August 31, 2023, the statement said.

The military vehicles will be provided to the governments of Slovenia, Montenegro, Brazil and Lithuania, the release added. (ANI)

