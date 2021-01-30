US B-1B long-range heavy bomber to perform 'fly-by' at Aero India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 30 (ANI): A United States' B-1B Lancer heavy bomber will perform a fly-by during Aero India air show at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is scheduled to take place from February 3 to 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

"Among the highlights of the show, a B-1B Lancer heavy bomber, of the 28th Bomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, will perform a fly-by," the US Consulate, Chennai, said in a statement on Friday.

The B-1B Lancer, a supersonic heavy bomber, is a truly remarkable aircraft, capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its bases in the United States, as well as from forward-deployed locations, according to the Consulate.

Don Heflin, US Charge d'Affaires, said that the United States' participation in the air show is another example of the deepening defence and strategic partnership between the US and India.

Heflin will lead a high-level delegation of US Government officials and defence industry representatives to the event.

Leading US defence companies are also participating in Aero India 2021, including Aerospace Quality Research and Development LLC, Airborn Inc., Boeing, IEH Corporation, GE Aviation, General Atomics, Hi-Tech Import-Export Corporation, L3Harris, Laversab India, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Trakka Systems.



"I am pleased to head this year's US delegation to Aero India to show our continued commitment to strengthening US-India defence cooperation, in line with India's status as a Major Defense Partner," Heflin said.

"US participation in Aero India 2021 reflects our increasingly close bilateral defence ties and our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he added.

The consulate said that US participation in Aero India 2021 provides both the US industry and the US military services an opportunity to strengthen military-to-military relations and defence cooperation with India.

"Our two militaries work together to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. Public and private participation by the US in Aero India 2021 demonstrates the importance the US places on its strategic partnership with India," the statement read.

In the spirit of bilateral support for India's first hybrid defence exhibition, the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific based out of Hawaii will also perform with Indian percussion (ghatam) artist Giridhar Udupa. The collaboration will be broadcast at a later date on the US Embassy and Consulate's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The US Government delegation, the US consulate assured, will follow all directed Government of India and US Department of Defense protocols and requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)





