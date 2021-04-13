US backs Japan over release of contaminated Fukushima nuclear power plant water into sea

Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): The United States on Monday (local time) extended support to Japan in its decision to release contaminated water from the wrecked Fukushima atomic power station into the sea, stating that Tokyo appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards.

Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson in a press statement said, "The United States is aware that the Government of Japan (GOJ) examined several options related to the management of the treated water currently being stored onsite at the Fukushima Daiichi site. In this unique and challenging situation, Japan has weighed the options and effects, has been transparent about its decision, and appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards. We look forward to the GOJ's continued coordination and communication as it monitors the effectiveness of this approach."



Japan, in close coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has taken measures to manage the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in March 2011, including radiation monitoring, remediation, waste management, and decommissioning, the US State Department said.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has been generating massive amount of radiation-water since the accident triggered by the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami as it needs water to cool the reactors.

Japan announced its decision on the Basic Policy on Handling of the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) Treated Water to dispose of the treated water by discharging it into the sea. (ANI)

