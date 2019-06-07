US bars 23 people from participating in future weapons sales

Washington DC [USA], Jun 7 (ANI): The US on Thursday debarred 23 people for violating or conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act and prohibited them from participating in future weapons sales under the law.

"This action, as required by section 127.7(b) of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) (22 CFR parts 120-130), highlights the Department's responsibility to protect US defence articles, including technical data and defence services from unauthorised exports and brokering," a press statement from the US State Department said.

The debarred persons are prohibited from participating directly or indirectly in activities regulated by the ITAR. This includes any brokering activities and any export from or temporary import into the US of defence articles, related technical data, or defence services in any situation covered under the law.

"Each individual on this list will remain debarred until the Department approves an application request for reinstatement. All persons engaged in activities subject to the ITAR should be vigilant in their compliance with all export control regulations and ensure that their activities do not involve debarred persons," the statement said.

The Department's Office of Defence Trade Controls Compliance in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, working in collaboration with the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Homeland Security Investigations, identified the persons subject to statutory debarment based on their criminal conviction by a US court. (ANI)

