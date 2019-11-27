US-based advocacy group urges Imran Khan to reopen Khokhrapar border crossing with India

Washington DC [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): A US-based advocacy group has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to reopen the Khokhrapar-Munabao border with India so as to facilitate the travel of, both, the Muslim pilgrims from Pakistan to Dargah Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan, and Hindu devotees from India to Hinglaj Mandir in Balochistan province.

A letter addressed to Khan by Voice of Karachi head Nadeem Nusrat began by congratulating the Pakistan Prime Minister on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

"Now that your government has shown admirable magnanimity by opening the Kartarpur crossing, making it convenient for Sikh pilgrims to visit their sacred places in Pakistan, I would request you on behalf of millions of Muslims and Hindu followers of Saint Moinuddin Chishti and Hinglaj Devi respectively to show similar generosity by opening Khokhrapar-Munabao border with immediate effect," the letter dating November 25 read.

The letter noted that millions of Muslims and Hindus living in the two countries have been facing difficulties in visiting the two holy places since the partition in 1947. "Fortunately, both issues could quickly be resolved with the same level of kindness you have demonstrated in the Kartarpur corridor issue."

The Shrine of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, widely known as Dargah Ajmer Sharif, is located in Ajmer city in Rajasthan, a state which borders Pakistan's Sindh province, where millions of Muslims from India settled down after partition.

The letter noted that the journey from Khokhrapar border crossing to Ajmer shrine is just a few hours long, albeit, with the Khokhrapar-Munabao being closed for years, the pilgrims have to visit the shrine via Punjab and Delhi, making the journey four times longer.

"This unnecessary journey also places a substantial financial burden on visitors whose overwhelming majority comes from poor and middle-class people. As a result, millions of followers of Saint Moinuddin Chishti in Pakistan fail to visit his shrine," the letter read.

The letter further drew Khan's attention to Hinglaj Mandir, a sacred Hindu temple located on the Makran coast in Balochistan province.

"A large number of Hindu worshippers every year undertake a four-day pilgrimage to the Hinglaj Mandir. The deity is also worshipped and visited by many Hindus in India who want to visit this temple but face the same challenges as do the followers of Saint Moinuddin Chishti," the letter read. (ANI)

