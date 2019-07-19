US-based minorities' body urges unity against religious persecution in Pakistan, Sudan

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): The rise of extremism and persecution of people based on faith and ethnicity is deplorable, said South Asia Minorities Alliance Foundation (SAMAF) chairman Nadeem Nusrat, calling for a united stand to set aside these differences.

"The rise of extremism and persecution of people based on faith and ethnicity is deplorable and we must set aside all our differences and stand united to put an end to this," Nusrat said while addressing a reception hosted by the SAMAF to honour participants of second ministerial event here.

"Whether it is the incarceration of Uighur Muslims in China or Christian minorities in South Sudan, whether it is displacement of millions of Rohingya Muslims in Burma and Syria or persecution of Mohajirs, Balochs, Hazaras and other ethnic and religious groups in Pakistan, this can only be tackled if all persecuted groups work together," he stressed.

SAMAF is a US-based organisation that represents interests and issues relating to religious and ethnic minorities of South Asia.

Nusrat said, "We must strive to tell the world leaders that any country that denies its citizens their fundamental rights and violates universal principles of human rights must is not welcome at any international forum."

In the event, the SAMAF also showed the participants a short documentary highlighting the systematic and steadily growing persecution of religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan.

Hailing the US' initiative to promote international religious freedom, Nusrat said that the initiative steadily brought all globally persecuted groups on one platform.

Drawing the world's attention to Mohajirs' plight in Pakistan, Nusrat elaborated on the persistent victimisation of Mohajirs who have been the "victims of one military crackdown after another."

"Those who are responsible for the killing of thousands of Mohajirs and members of other religious and ethnic groups are guilty of committing war crimes and must be tried and punished accordingly," the SAMAF chairman said.

Nusrat, who also heads the Washington-based Voice of Karachi (VOK), said that Greater Karachi is the only viable solution to address the decades-long grievances of those living in Sindh's urban areas.

"Handing the people of urban Sindh control over their affairs will end their alienation and help them bring in the mainstream, which will make Pakistan stronger. An autonomous region in that part of the world will also make Pakistan economically stronger and bode well for world peace," he said.

Meanwhile, Uighur Human Rights Project's Ferkat Jawdat also spoke at the event and shared the details of how millions of Chinese Muslims are facing inhuman treatment under the guise of 'de-extremification' campaign.

The activist expressed his deep disappointment over Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent TV interview to CNN in which he pleaded his complete ignorance over the issue of Muslims in China.

US Congressman Scott Perry, who was also present at the event, reaffirmed his full support to the cause of religious freedom and end of persecution based on religion and ethnicity.

Commenting on Imran Khan's upcoming visit to the US, Perry stressed that the Donald Trump administration cannot move forward in its diplomatic ties with Pakistan until it recognises the rights of its minorities. (ANI)

