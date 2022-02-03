US-based thinktank urges Biden to reject appointment of the 'Jihadi-terrorist-sympathizer' Masood Khan

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), a US-based think tank for US-India policy studies and awareness, urged US President Joe Biden to reject Pakistan's appointment of the 'Jihadi-terrorist-sympathizer', Masood Khan, as Pakistan's ambassador to the United States.

Notably, Masood Khan's nomination was sent to Washington by Pakistan Foreign Office in November last year.

The think tank in its press release said that the diplomatic role of Masood Khan in the United States may open an avenue for access for terrorist organizations to U.S. institutions.

Furthermore, it rebuked Masood Khan's "former active role as President of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, a territory of India that is illegally occupied by Pakistan" and said that it "would complicate US relations with its strategic partner India."

"Human Rights Watch reports that the Pakistani government represses democratic freedoms, muzzles the press, and practices routine torture in the POK. During his rule, various official press releases published by Khan's presidential office included support and praise for terrorists such as Junaid Sehrai and Tariq Ahmed Hizbul.", the thinktank said.

It further thrashed Khan and mentioned, "Khan said they are martyrs and called their terrorist acts sacrifices. His firm support of terrorists and separatists in Kashmir will create uneasiness and unwarranted complications in US-India relations when the US may need India's active involvement in the India Pacific region, Afghanistan, and Eurasia."

FIIDS also requested US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and members of the Senate and House committees on Foreign Relations to support this rejection, the press release said in its statement.



"Masood Khan has repeatedly demonstrated a soft spot for Jihadi-terrorists, including Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist operative known as "Lady Al-Qaeda." His support to designated terrorist organizations under U.S. law, such as like Hizbul Mujahideen, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), and Jamaat-e-Islami, is not only inimical to US Interests but also to global peace.", the US-based institute said in its statement.

In addition to that, the institute also noted that Masood Khan's support to the Taliban would further adversely affect US interests in Afghanistan.

The think tank gave some specifics of Masood Khan's support to Jihadi-terrorists and US-designated terrorist organizations.

It said that Masood Khan is a supporter of Aafia Siddiqui, "the lady AI-Qaeda," and had tweeted on May 7, 2020, as "@AmbassadorJones: The US Government can find a way to free Aafia Siddiqui. Washington has negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban, once considered inveterate enemies. Room must now be created for Aafia's freedom. Long overdue."

Furthermore, it pointed out that in 2019, Khan shared a stage with Fazlur Rehman Khalil, designated global terrorist and founder of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), designated as a terrorist organization under US law.

"Masood Khan is also a supporter of Jamaat-e-Islami, whose killing squads helped the Pakistani military carry out acts of genocide against Bangladeshis in 1971 when hundreds of thousands of minorities were raped, killed and millions were displaced. ", FIIDS added.

The thinktank also said that on the fifth death anniversary of dreaded terrorist Burhan Wani, a former commander of Hizbul Mujahideen - a designated terrorist organization under US law, Khan had called out Burhan Wani as a "role model for the freedom fighters across the globe." (ANI)

