US blocks UN meeting on Israel-Palestine conflict, says it won't support de-escalatory efforts

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday (local time) blocked a public virtual meeting of the UN Security Council to address the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine, informed diplomats.

The open meeting was requested by China, Tunisia and Norway to be held on Friday, but the US said that such a meeting will not support these de-escalatory efforts, diplomats told Anadolu Agency.

The US has instead asked for an open debate on Tuesday. This follows a second council briefing from UN Special Envoy for Israeli-Palestinian Peace Tor Wennesland.

The briefing expressed deep concern about the latest situation in Gaza, and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, while also expressing concern about the tensions and violence in East Jerusalem, especially in and around the holy sites, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Council members demanded immediate cessation of all acts of violence, provocation, incitement and destruction. They called for respect for international law, including international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians," it said.

The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine marks a dramatic escalation of tensions linked to the potential eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers and access to one of the most sacred sites in the city, which is a key hub for Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

Gaza's health ministry has said that a total of 103 people, including 27 children, have been killed since the Israeli airstrikes began from Monday. Over 580 others have been wounded, reported Al Jazeera.

The four days of cross-border violence showed no sign of abating as Palestinians marked the first day of the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday on Thursday. (ANI)