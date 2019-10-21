Representative image
Representative image

US calls on India, Pak to maintain peace, stability along LoC

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:23 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): The United States on Monday called on India and Pakistan to "prevent cross-border terrorism" and maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).
"We are aware of media reports of recent shelling at the Line of Control," a US State Department spokesperson told ANI.
"We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control and to prevent cross-border terrorism."
The spokesperson said that Washington continues to support the direct dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad on Kashmir and other issues of concern between the two nations.
Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist launchpads situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector along the LoC on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, killing six to ten Pakistan soldiers, and an equal number of terrorists, as well as destroying three terror camps, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.
"On the basis of reports that we have been getting, 6 to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three terrorist camps have been destroyed. A similar number of terrorists have also been killed," Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat told reporters here on Sunday.
The Army Chief said that on Saturday evening, an attempt was made by terrorists to infiltrate though Tangdhar and the Indian Army retaliated through artillery firing and caused "severe damage to terrorist infrastructure."
The Army Chief also said that ever since the Article 370 has been abrogated, the force has been getting repeated inputs of infiltration by from across the border by terrorists who aimed to disturb peace and harmony in the state. (ANI)

