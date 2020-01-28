US calls on Iraq to take immediate steps to protect American diplomatic facilities

Washington DC [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday called on Iraq to take immediate steps to protect US diplomatic facilities, a day after the country's embassy in Baghdad was hit by multiple rockets which resulted in a person being injured.

The discussion in this regard was held during a telephonic conversation between Pompeo and Iraqi Prime Minister Abd al-Mahdi, the former tweeted.

"Spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister Abd al-Mahdi about yesterday's rocket attack against our Embassy, a flagrant attack on Iraq's sovereignty," Pompeo tweeted.

"As I emphasized in our conversation, the Government of Iraq must take immediate steps to protect our diplomatic facilities as required by international law," he added.

The Secretary underlined that the attacks demonstrate a wanton disregard for Iraqi sovereignty and "a failure to rein in these dangerous armed groups," the US State Department said in a statement.

"The Secretary noted that we view last night's attack on the Embassy as an attempt to distract Iraqi and international attention away from the brutal suppression of peaceful Iraqi protesters by Iran and its proxies," the statement read.

Five rockets had hit the high security 'Green Zone' in Baghdad which houses a number of foreign diplomatic missions, including the US embassy.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The incident comes two days after thousands gathered in Baghdad calling for US troops' withdrawal from the country.

Tensions have been simmering in the Middle East since the killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US in an airstrike near Baghdad International Airport earlier this month. (ANI)

