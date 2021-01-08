US Capitol chief resigns following violent riots in Washington

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on Thursday resigned from his post after facing criticism over an apparent lack of preparedness to deal with Wednesday's violent mob on the US Capitol, according to a US Capitol Police officers.

Sund's resignation will be effective from January 16 as per the official, reported CNN.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today called for Sund's resignation and announced that House Sergeant at Arms Paul D Irving has told her he is submitting his resignation as well.



Pelosi made her comments during her weekly news conference, and follows Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer saying he would fire the current Senate Sergeant-at-Arms when he becomes majority leader, CNN reported.

"If Senate Sergeant Arms [Michael] Stenger hasn't vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate," Schumer said in a statement.

This comes after Trump supporters swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with police. Several police officers sustained injuries during the scuffle.

CNN reported that a US Capitol Police officer has died from events stemming from Wednesday's riots, becoming the fifth person to die from yesterday's violence.

Earlier today, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned from her post, following in the footsteps of White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, and White House social secretary Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta. (ANI)

