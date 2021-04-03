US Capitol on lockdown as vehicle rams into 2 policemen

Washington [US], April 3, (ANI): The US Capitol went into lockdown on Friday (local time) after a car rammed into a security barrier outside the iconic building, which has resulted in two officers being injured, with one of them being stabbed by the driver of the vehicle, according to local media.

A senior congressional aide and a US Capitol Police (USCP) source told CNN that after a driver rammed a car into a barricade on Constitution Avenue, the driver exited the vehicle brandishing a knife.

US Capitol Police said that the incident took place at the North Barricade vehicle access point along Constitution Avenue.

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the US Capitol Police said on Twitter.

The Capitol complex remains in total lockdown, and no one is being allowed in or out of any Capitol buildings.

The incident follows months after January 6 when a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid. (ANI)