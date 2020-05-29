US CDC rolls out new guidelines for reopening offices

New York (USA), May 29 (ANI): In a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus at the workplaces, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday recommended few measures for the employers to combat the menace.

In an article "Temperature checks and desk shields: US CDC suggests big changes to offices to curb coronavirus spread" published by The Straits Times, the CDC suggested that upon reaching the office, employees should be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and also must undergo a temperature check.

Second, inside the premises of the office, the desks should be placed at least 6 feet (1.8 m) apart from each other. "If that is not possible, employers should consider erecting plastic shields around desks."

Third, employees should be "barred" from seating in common areas of the office as a precautionary measure to mitigate chances of being infected or spreading coronavirus.

"Replace high-touch communal items, such as coffee pots, water coolers, and bulk snacks, with alternatives such as prepackaged, single-serving items," the guidelines say.

"Limit use and occupancy of elevators to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet."

The CDC, America's top public health agency, posted the guidelines on its website as some of the states are beginning to lift their stringent lockdown orders. (ANI)

