US charges ex-Taliban commander for killing American troops in 2008

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): The United States has charged a former Taliban commander Haji Najibullah for conducting attacks on US troops in Afghanistan, including killing three servicemembers in June of 2008, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Haji Najibullah, previously charged in the 2008 kidnapping of an American journalist, was also indicted today for 2008 attacks on U.S. Service members in Afghanistan, including attacks resulting in the deaths of three American soldiers and their Afghan interpreter and the downing of a U.S. helicopter," the Justice Department said in a statement.

In 2007, the Najibullah was the commander of about a thousand Taliban in Afghanistan's Wardak province bordering on Kabul, the release said. On June 26, 2008, they attacked a US military convoy killing three US sergeants and their Afghan interpreter, the release said.



During another attack on US troops in November of 2008, Najibullah's men shot down a US military helicopter. Following the attack, the US officials refuted the Taliban's claims that everyone who was on the helicopter were killed, it said.

In total, Najibullah's indictment contains 13 counts of various crimes, including hostage-taking, kidnapping, murdering US nationals, destroying US aircraft, providing material support for acts of terrorism, and conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction, it added.

Each count in the indictment carries a maximum penalty ranging from 20 years to life in prison, according to the release. (ANI)

