US citizen charged with being sniper for ISIS

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:40 IST

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): A US citizen on Friday was charged with being a sniper for ISIS in Syria, the justice department said on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Ruslan Maratovich Asainov. He has been charged for providing and attempting to provide material support, including training, services and personnel to the terror group, according to a Justice Department statement.
Asainov was detained overseas by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and recently transferred into FBI custody.
In December 2013, the defendant travelled to Istanbul, Turkey. He subsequently entered Syria, joined ISIS, and became a sniper for the terrorist organisation.
Over time, he rose through the ranks to become an ISIS "emir" in charge of training other ISIS members in the use of weapons. He also attempted to recruit another individual to travel from the United States to Syria to fight for ISIS.
"The United States is committed to holding accountable those who have left this country in order to fight for ISIS," said Assistant Attorney General Demers.
"As alleged in the court filings, Asainov travelled overseas, joined ISIS, and became a fighter and a sniper for the terrorist organization. He was ultimately detained overseas, turned over to the FBI, and will now face justice in an American courtroom. We hope countries around the world, including our European allies and partners, will likewise repatriate and prosecute their own citizens for travelling to support ISIS." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:41 IST

Trump asks Sweden PM to 'resolve' rapper A$AP issue

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Following the lobbying by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to interfere and "resolve" the issue of rapper A$AP Rocky's incarceration.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Indians among 23 crew members on British tanker seized by Iran

Tehran [Iran], July 20 (ANI): Indian nationals are among 23 people who were onboard the UK flagged oil tanker which was seized by Iran on Saturday, said cargo vessel owner Stena Bulk.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 05:45 IST

Imran Khan emplanes for US to hold talks with Trump

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to the United States for his first meeting with President Donald Trump.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 05:04 IST

Pak terms accusation of plotting Kandahar terror attack as 'baseless'

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): A day after Afghanistan accused Pakistan of plotting the terror attack in Kandahar, Islamabad on Friday dubbed the allegations "baseless".

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 04:47 IST

Saudi to host US soldiers to enhance regional security

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], July 20 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Saturday agreed to host the US troops to increase joint cooperation in defence of regional security and stability in the region.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 04:45 IST

Iran seizes 1 UK tanker, stops another

Tehran [Iran], July 20 (ANI): Iran on Saturday seized one British tanker and stopped another in the Strait of Hormuz for "violating international regulations."

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 03:52 IST

China space lab re-enters earth atmosphere

Beijing [China], July 20 (ANI): China's space lab Tiangong-2 on Friday re-entered the earth's atmosphere, said China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 03:10 IST

Pakistan: Erstwhile FATA to witness 1st election

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan's west region formally known as Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) is set to witness it first elections on Saturday, where 2.8 million voters are expected to cast their ballot to choose their representatives.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 02:15 IST

US imposes sanctions on Hezbollah top leader

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): The United States on Friday slapped sanctions on a top leader of the terror group Hezbollah Salman Raouf Salman, accused to the bombings in the Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires in 1994.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 01:40 IST

Iran seizes 2 UK tankers, claims US official

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Iran has seized two British Oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for violating international regulation, said a United States official on Friday.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 01:13 IST

Maryam Nawaz dons black kurta with picture of her father...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): It seems Maryam Nawaz has found an unusual way to put forward her demand for the release of her father Nawaz Sharif from jail.

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:22 IST

Pak lost PKR 8.5 billion due to airspace closure

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan lost around PKR 8.5 billion due to the closure of its airspace, according to Pakistan's Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

