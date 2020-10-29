US citizens born in Jerusalem can list place of birth as 'Jerusalem', 'Israel': Pompeo

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): US citizens born in Jerusalem can now elect to list their place of birth as either 'Jerusalem' or 'Israel' on their passports, informed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday.

In a Twitter post, Pompeo stated that the US remained committed to lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.



"Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump's policy, I am happy to announce US citizens born in Jerusalem can now elect to list their place of birth as either "Jerusalem" or "Israel" on their passports. We remain committed to lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," tweeted Pompeo.

On December 6, 2017, US President Donald Trump had recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital in a controversial move, prompting international criticism and sparking protests across the world.

Jerusalem is considered a sacred place, which is home to Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites. However, it is also a disputed territory, contested by both Israel and Palestine, which sees it as a capital of its future state. (ANI)

