US citizens call for stricter gun laws after second shooting in 24 hours

Washington [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): US citizens have had enough, especially after a second shooting within a span of 24 hours claimed the lives of nine people in Ohio on Sunday.

The gruesome incident occurred just hours after another shooting at a Walmart store killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, reigniting calls for tighter gun control in the US.

"Texas and Ohio in less than 24 hours. 29 victims. Both terrorists were white. We don't need a wall. We need gun control," claimed @Faunia4Prez.



"We don't want your...thoughts and prayers. We want you to say NO to the NRA and make changes in Laws!! @realDonaldTrump @senatemajldr #ElPaso #Dayton," tweeted one US citizen.

"First El Paso and Now Dayton?#DaytonStrong #ElPasoStrong," tweeted another.



"Y'all I just watched the breaking news coverage of #ElPaso get interrupted by breaking news coverage of #Dayton because that's what our country is now," said another American citizen on Twitter.



"Just got off the phone w/ fam in Dayton... it was a close call for them but that's not the case for 9 other families...between this & the terrorist attack in El Paso & recent other shootings I feel completely helpless.. make noise & bring awareness.. vote.. don't normalize this," tweeted American singer Lizzo.



During the wee hours of Sunday, a gunman opened fire at a popular area in Dayton, Ohio. The police is conducting investigations, while the FBI is also on the scene for assistance. The gunman is among the deceased, taking the total death toll up to 10. 16 others were also rushed to hospitals after being injured in the firing.

According to The New York Times, at least 32 fatal shootings have occurred in the US since the beginning of 2019 alone. Scores of people have lost their lives to gun violence in the United States over the years, with little or no change to gun laws to curb the menace. (ANI)

