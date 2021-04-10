US closely watching China's aggressive actions against Taiwan: White House

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): The United States has been watching China's aggressive actions against Taiwan very closely and raising concerns about it both publicly and privately, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday (local time).

"We have been clear publicly and privately expressing our concern, our growing concerns about China's aggression towards Taiwan. China is taking increasingly coercive action to undercut democracy in Taiwan," Psaki said during the briefing.

"We have seen a concerning increase in PRC's military activity in the Taiwan Strait, which we believe is potentially destabilizing. So we are watching that closely," she added.

Psaki emphasized that the United States seeks no confrontation with China, but considers the bilateral relationship as one based on "steep competition."

US lawmakers plan to introduce legislation next week that would put additional sanctions on Chinese officials; build closer US relations with Taiwan and place more checks on Beijing's military operations and territorial claims, among other measures intended to counter China and the threat it poses on human rights and maritime security.

The United States maintains the capacity to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security or the social or economic system of the people on Taiwan, said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday (local time).

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)