US Coast Guard suspends search for missing boat from Bahamas with 20 people on board

Florida [US], January 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Search and rescue operations were suspended for the boat that went missing between the Bahamas and Florida with around 20 people on board, the US Coast Guard said on Saturday.

The boat departed from the Bahamas' Bimini region on Monday but never arrived at its destination in Florida's Lake Worth city. The US coast guard was informed about the boat had gone missing on Tuesday.

"The Coast Guard suspended its search, Friday, at approximately noon [17:00 GMT], for an overdue vessel between the Bahamas and South Florida," the coast guard said in a news release.

Searches had continued for 84 hours across 17,000 square miles of maritime area, according to the press release.

The coast guard asked anyone with information about the missing people to reach out. (ANI/Sputnik)