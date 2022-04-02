US Commerce Dept adds 120 entities in Russia, Belarus to trade blacklist

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is adding 120 Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist for their support of the countries' armed forces amid the ongoing special operation in Ukraine, the US Commerce Department said on Friday.



"In response to the Russian Federation's (Russia's) further invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Department of Commerce is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding 120 entities under 120 entries to the Entity List. These 120 entities have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security interests or foreign policy of the United States and will be listed on the Entity List under the destinations of Belarus and Russia," the Commerce Department said in a notice in the Federal Register. (ANI/Sputnik)

